The management of Arik Air has announced the resumption of normal flight operations after Monday’s disruption by some workers unions.

The Communications Manager of Arik Air, Adebanji Ola, announced the resumption in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the operations of the airline were shut down by aviation unions over alleged non-payment of staff salaries since April, after placing 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave, and other anti-labour practices.

According to Mr Ola, all Arik Air’s early morning flights for Tuesday, September 15, operated in and out of Lagos on schedule, and all other flights for the day will operate as scheduled.

“Once again, we apologise to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Monday and assure them of our resolve to continually adhere to safety standards,” he said.

Mr Ola said that passengers with tickets who could not fly on Monday could modify such tickets at no extra cost to travel at any time.

“We thank our esteemed customers for their understanding, confidence and support during this period,” he said.

The Chairman, Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Arik Air Branch, Innocent Atasie, told NAN that the strike was put on hold based on the request of Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), who asked for a meeting with the union.

According to him, the outcome of the meeting with the Director-General will determine the next line of action.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the situation, reports that business activities had resumed at Arik Air headquarters, while flight operations had also begun.

Ben

(NAN)

