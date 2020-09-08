Tola Ogundipe, the Africa Tax leader and Deputy Country Senior Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers(PwC) Nigeria, has died.

PwC, a global network of firms delivering assurance, tax, and consulting services, announced the passing of the senior official of the firm in a statement Tuesday.

The statement, signed by Uyi Akpata, the Country Senior Partner at PwC Nigeria, said that Mr Ogundipe died on Monday.

“It is with a deep sense of loss that we received the sad news of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend, Tola Ogundipe, yesterday, 7 September 2020,” the statement said.

“Tola was the PwC Africa Tax Leader and Deputy Country Senior Partner for PwC Nigeria. He also previously served as the Assurance Leader for PwC Africa among his other leadership roles within PwC.

The statement noted that Mr Ogundipe was a “thoroughbred professional, very astute leader and a consummate gentleman.”

“The accounting profession in Nigeria has been left bereft of the great talent he brought to its advancement including his role as a member of Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the statement said.

“Tola was a great family man and his loss will be deeply felt by those that mattered most to him. We will keep his family in our hearts and prayers.

“Funeral arrangements will be agreed with his family and announced in due course.”

