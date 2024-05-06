Nigerian stocks appreciated 1.5 per cent last week led by increased buy pressure on bank stocks.

The first quarter earnings reports of four of the Big 5 banks came in during the week, marked with strong performance across key metrics.

The financials of big corporations like Dangote Cement, Airtel Africa BUA Cement and Seplat Energy are currently being awaited and they could shape the direction the market is headed in the days ahead once they are issued.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will increase in value with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO)

GTCO tops this week’s pick for reporting an eightfold increase in quarterly profit from N58.2 billion to N457.1 billion in the first three months of the year

The price-to-book (PB) ratio of the financial services group is presently 0.8x, while its price-to-earnings (PE)

is 2x.

University Press

University Press makes this week’s list currently trading significantly below its intrinsic value, brightening its chances of good price appreciation in the future. The publisher’s PB ratio is 0.3x, while the PE ratio is 6.1x.

Linkage Assurance

Linkage Assurance features on this week’s list for currently trading below its real value. The insurer’s present PB ratio is 0.4x, while the PE ratio is 2.9x.

Access Holdings

Access Holdings appears in the pick for currently trading well below its actual value.

Its PB ratio is 0.3x at the moment, while the PE ratio is 1x.

Veritas Kapital Assurance

Veritas Kapital appears on the list for trading significantly below its real value.

The underwriter’s PB ratio is 0.7x, while its PE ratio is 2.1x.

C & I Leasing

C & I Leasing makes the cut for currently trading below its real value. The company’s PB ratio is currently 0.4x, while the PE ratio is 7x.

