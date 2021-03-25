ADVERTISEMENT

Naira fell marginally against the U.S. dollar at the I&E window of the foreign exchange market on Thursday, data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed.

However, the currency remained stable on the black market.

Naira closed at N409.75 at the trading session of the I&E window, this represents N1.00 or 0.25 per cent increase from N408.75 the rate at which it closed at the previous session on Wednesday.

The local currency experienced an intraday high of N393.00 and a low of N411.40, before closing at N409.75 on Thursday.

This became evident as turnover skyrocketed by 394.40 per cent, with $171.85 million recorded as against the $34.76 million posted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the domestic currency still maintained a similar spot it traded at the previous session at the unofficial market, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed.

The Naira again closed at N486.00 on Thursday, the same rate it exchanged with the greenback in the previous session on Wednesday.

This leaves the spread between the unofficial market and the I&E window exchange rate at N76.25, which translates to a gap of 15.69 per cent.