Active users of telecommunications services in the country decreased by 0.32 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

This was disclosed in the NBS telecoms report published Thursday.

The report said telecoms data for the quarter 2020 showed that a total of 204,601,313 subscribers were active on voice calls as against 205,252,058 in the third quarter.

Similarly, a total of 154,301,195 subscribers were active on the internet as against 151,512,122 in the previous quarter.

“This represented a 1.84 per cent growth in internet subscriptions QoQ,” the report said.

The report said Lagos had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in the fourth quarter of 2020 and was closely followed by Kano and Ogun respectively, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers.

The telecoms company, MTN, had the highest share of subscriptions. It was closely followed by Airtel, Glo, and EMTS.