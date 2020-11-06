A threat by a Senate committee to order the arrest of chief executives of some Nigerian companies, including that of KAM Industries, did not lead to any action as the instruction was not transmitted to the Police.

During a 2017 investigation into alleged loss of revenue in the maritime sector, the Senate’s Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Maritime Transport had threatened to order the arrest of 30 CEOs of companies who did not attend its hearing.

This newspaper has found out that the committee did not give teeth to the threat.

Responding to a PREMIUM TIMES inquiry at the time a spokesman of the Nigerian Police said the police will execute the order once it received it.

“We cannot go against the order of the National Assembly, as soon as the warrant is served, the Police is bound to obey the directive of the National Assembly,” Jimoh Moshood, then Police spokesperson told this newspaper.

Even as he vowed the readiness of the police to implement the order, Mr Moshood did not confirm whether the warrant for the arrest had been sserved.

However, a source at the Senate told PREMIUM TIMES the arrest warrant was not issued because there was no need for it.

“There was communication gap at the beginning. Some of the companies felt the committee was wrong to demand their appearances because they had nothing to do with any revenue loss or operations of the nation’s ports. The decision was rescinded quietly,” the source explained.

Similarly, a source at one of the affected companies, KAM Industries Nigeria Ltd., confirmed that no arrest notice was issued neither was any arrest made on the CEO of the firm, Kamoru Yusuf.

“No one was arrested because there was no basis for it,” a spokesperson for the company said. “There was no offence committed. We made the clarification they sought and the matter ended there.”

Below are the affected 30 companies and some of the CEOs the arrest threat concerned:

1. Globacom – A privately owned Nigerian multinational telecommunication company with its headquarters at Lagos. It began operations on 29 August 2003 and currently operates in Nigeria, Republic of Benin, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.

CEO – Mike Adenuga.

2. Crown Flour Mills – Also known as CFM is an international company specialized in the production and distribution of wheat, flour among others. their most recognized products in Nigeria include the Semolina and Mama Gold whole wheatmeal.

3. British American Tobacco – Founded in 1902, British American Tobacco is one of the world’s leading multinational companies. Makers of cigarettes chosen by around one in eight of the world’s one billion adult smokers.They are widely known for products like Rothmans, Pall Mall, Kent among others.

CEO – Nicandro Durante.

4. CCECC – China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation is an international contracting and economic cooperation established in June 1979 under the approval of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. They are best known for railway construction, civil engineering design & consultancy, real estate development, trading, industrial investment as well as hotel management.

CEO – Yuan Li.

5. Dana Group – Founded May 1, 1991, Dana Group is an established group of companies which have multi dimensional activities in the global steel industry with its headquarters at Dubai, UAE. They are best known for manufacturing steel and automotive lubricants.

CEO – Birbal Singh Dana.

6. Olam Int. Ltd – a leading agri-business operating from seed to shelf in 70 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 16,200 customers worldwide and headquartered at Singapore. Olam International Limited engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and merchandising agricultural products and food ingredients worldwide.

CEO – Sunny George Verghese.

7. Hong Xing Steel Co. Ltd. – An Chinese company widely known for the production of steel with headquarters at China and Lagos.

CEO – Lin Quiantao

8. Visafone – One of the telecommunication companies in Nigeria with its headquarters at Lagos. They are CDMA providers. They were recently recently acquired by MTN and bulk of their services and customers are located in Lagos.

CEO – K. V. Srinivasa / Jim Ovia

9. African Wire – An African-based company widely known for the production and distribution of wire ropes and fittings with headquarters at Windhoek, Namibia.

10. Star Comments and Allied Ltd –

11. Aarti Steel – Incoporated in the year 1979, Aarti Steels Ltd. represents a fully integrated steel manufacturing company with manufacturing facilities of Carbon and Alloy Steel Rounds and Squares, Sponge Iron, Power and Ferro Alloys. The Company also manufactures Spring Steel Wires and Tyre Bead Wire. The total products portfolio of the company is assigned to the automobile industry.

CEO – Sohan Lal Mittal.

12. Abyem-Diva Int. Ltd – Abyem-Diva International Limited is a registered company in Nigeria that covers both air / Sea freight forwarding on Door to Door basis and have a global network service which allows for on time pick up of goods and also speedy customs clearance procedures for on-time delivery of shipments.

CEO – Leke Abejide.

13. Gagasel International

14.Friesland Campina – FrieslandCampina is a Dutch diary co-operative with products like consumer milk, milk in powder and concentrated form, dairy drinks, yogurts, desserts, cream, coffee creamers, baby and infant food, cheese, butter, fruit juices and ingredients (e.g. for pharmaceutical purposes). They are best known in Nigeria for products like Peak Milk, Three Crowns among others.

CEO – Cees C. ‘t Hart / R. J. Streetskamp Bob.

15. Etco Nig. – Etco (Nigeria) Limited (incorporated in Nigeria by Chaim Weiss in 1963) is a leading Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Contracting firm with it’s Headquarters in Lagos and with branch offices in Abuja and Port Harcourt. ETCO is positioned to undertake projects anywhere in Nigeria.

16. Edic Chemicals and Allied Distributors – Is a Nigerian-based company located i Illupeju, Lagos,specialized in import and export of chemicals,distribution of food processing chemicals and pharmaceutical chemicals.

CEO – Edwin Mmuoemenam.

17. De United Foods – The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Lagos, Nigeria. De United Foods Industries Limited, produces and markets food products. They are the makers of the popular Indomie noodles. De United Foods Industries Limited is a joint venture between Tolaram Corporation Pte. Ltd. and Salim Group.

CEO – Deepak Singhal.

18. Don Climax Group – Don Climax, the new face of modern era cargo logistics solutions, located in the business hub of Nigerian Lagos and Rivers State – the main gateway for all imports and exports began operations in 2003, efficiently operating as a clearing-forwarding, import, haulage and warehousing organization. They render high focus quality maritime services.

CEO – Obelle Ikenna Donatus.

19. Skill G Nigeria Limited – Skill ‘G’ Nigeria Limited is a leading company in the promotion of science, technology and technical education in Nigeria and the West African sub-region specializing in education instructional material development, supply and installation, training/ capacity building and Education Resource Centre Administration.

20. Premium Seafood – Premium Seafood is a wholesale food company dedicated to sourcing and distributing shrimps and frozen seafood.

CEO – Edgar E. Samson.

21. La Rauf Nig. Ltd –

22. Standard Metallurgical Co. Ltd – Standard Mettallurgical Company (SMC) Limited is a limited liability company registered in Nigeria and specializes in the production of iron, steel as well as wire rods.

23. Kam Industries – Kam Industries (Nigeria Limited), a wholly owned indigenous company, was registered in 1997 under the Companies and Allied Matter Act (1990) of Nigeria as a manufacturer of steel products such as, Roofing Nails, Couper Nails, British Reinforcement Concrete (BRC) Mesh wire and Binding Wire.

CEO – Alhaji Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf.

24. IBG Investment Limited

25. Orazulike Trading Co. Ltd – is a Nigerian-based limited liability company and one of the major importers of steel, steel pipes, electrodes, building rods and plumbing materials in Nigeria.

CEO – Ichie Joseph Orazulike / Nnaeto Irazulike.

26. Popular Foods Ltd – Popular Foods Limited is a Nigerian -based company headquartered at Lagos. They are specialized in the importation and exportation of food products ad well as distribution of seafoods.

27. A-Kelnal Integrated & Logistics Services –

28. African Industries – African Industries is a diverse West African multinational group currently operating in several locations in Nigeria. They are responsible for the production and exportation of grade steel, chemicals (for soap & detergent), architectural glass, paving stones, among others.

CEO – Raj Gupta.

29. African Tiles & Ceramics – An African limited liability company. Specialized in the production and distribution of tiles, marbles, ceramics among others.

30. ZTE Nigeria Limited – is a Chinese telecommunications company with offices in Abuja and Lagos. They produce devices such as phones, tablets and other accessories.