The new electricity tariffs and percentage hike by NERC for all categories of consumers, 11 DISCOs

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced the review of the electricity tariffs in country, which showed increases for all categories of consumers.

Although the Commission multi-year tariff order (MYTO) said the review is effective January 1, 2020, the Commission has clarified that the actual effective date for the new tariff regime is April 1, 2020.

The table below shows the new tariffs, along with the percentage increase for all categories of consumers services by the 11 electricity distribution companies across the country. The DISCos include Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company and Yola Electricity Distribution Company.

Categories of Consumers

1. Residential

There are four categories of residential consumers.

R1 are those categorized under the life-line and consume a maximum of 50 kWh.

R2 consumers are residing in flats, houses or multi-storeyed building and use single or three-phase meters

R3 are consumers who reside In a flat or multi-storeyed building but use low voltage maximum demand load

R4 are consumers who reside In a flat or multi-storeyed building but use high voltage maximum demand load (11|33kV)

2. Commercial

C1 are consumers who use their premises for any purpose other than exclusively residential or as à factory for manufacturing goods and use single or three-phase meters

C2 are consumers who use their premises for any purpose other than exclusively residential or as à factory for manufacturing goods and use low voltage maximum demand load.

C3 are consumers who use their premises for any purpose other than exclusively residential or as à factory for manufacturing goods and use high voltage maximum demand load (11|33kV).

3. Industrial

D1 are consumers who use their premises for manufacturing of goods, including welding and ironmongery and use single or three-phase meters.

D2 are consumers who use their premises for manufacturing of goods, including welding and ironmongery and use low voltage maximum demand load.

D3 are consumers who use their premises for manufacturing of goods, including welding and ironmongery and use high voltage maximum demand load (11|33kV).

4. Special

A1 are customer engaged in agriçulture (excluding agro-allied enterprises involving processing), water boards, religious houses, government and teaching hospitals, government research institutes and educational establishments using single or three-phase meters.

A2 are customer engaged in agriçulture (excluding agro-allied enterprises involving processing), water boards, religious houses, government and teaching hospitals, government research institutes and educational establishments using low voltage maximum demand load.

A3 are customer engaged in agriçulture (excluding agro-allied enterprises low involving processing), water boards, religious houses, government and teaching hospitals, government research institutes and educational establishments using high voltage maximum demand load (11|33kV).

5. Street light has only one category S1 using single and three-phase meters.

ABUJA EDC BENIN EDC ENUGU EDC EKO EDC CATEGORY 2015 2020 2015 2020 2015 2020 2015 2020 RESIDENTIAL N/kWh N/kWh NDiff %Diff N/kWh N/kWh NDiff %Diff N/kWh N/kWh NDiff %Diff NkWh NkWh Ndiff %Diff R1 4 4 Zero Zero 4 4 Zero Zero 4 4 Zero Zero 4 4 Zero Zero R2S 16.86 24.3 7.44 44.13 14.44 31.26 16.82 116.5 17.42 30.93 13.51 77.56 15.2 24 8.8 57.9 R2T 14.85 34.4 19.55 131.7 19.31 34.28 14.97 77.53 15.2 25.79 10.59 69.67 R3 27.2 47.09 19.89 73.13 22.13 40.46 18.33 82.83 27.11 48.12 21..01 77.5 27.68 29 1.32 4.77 R4 27.2 47.09 19.89 73.13 22.13 40.46 18.33 82.83 25.96 46.08 20.12 77.5 27.68 29 1.32 4.77 COMMERCIAL C1S 20.45 37.39 16.94 82.84 18.22 34.9 16.68 91.55 19.31 34.28 14.97 77.53 18.48 24 5.52 29.87 C1T 18.48 36.27 17.79 96.27 22.11 39.25 17.14 77.5 18.48 30 11.52 62.34 C2 27.2 47.09 19.89 73.13 21.09 38.11 17.02 80.7 25.48 45.24 19.76 77.55 25.72 36 10.28 39.7 C3 27.2 47.09 19.89 73.13 21.09 38.11 17.02 80.7 25.83 45.85 20.02 77.51 25.72 36 10.28 39.7 INDUSTRIAL D1S 20.95 36.07 15.12 72.17 17.89 35.62 17.73 99.11 22.74 40.37 17.63 77.53 20.75 24 3.25 15.7 D1T 18.25 37.94 19.69 107.9 23.97 42.56 18.59 77.56 20.75 30 9.35 44.58 D2 27.22 47.09 19.87 73 21.95 39.29 17.34 79 25.72 45.67 19.95 77.57 26.97 36 9.03 33.48 D3 27.22 47.09 19.87 73 21.95 39.29 17.34 79 26.38 46.83 20.45 77.5 26.97 36 9.03 33.48 SPECIAL A1S 20.06 35.74 15.68 78.17 16.92 33 16.08 95.04 19.24 34.16 14.92 77.55 19.86 24 4.14 20.85 A1T 17.1 33.97 16.87 98.66 22.11 39.25 17.14 77.5 19.86 24.28 4.42 22.26 A2 20.06 35.74 15.68 78.17 17.35 35.27 17.92 103.3 25.49 45.26 19.77 77.56 19.86 24.28 4.42 22.26 A3 20.06 35.74 15.68 78.17 17.57 35.27 17.7 100.7 25.38 45.06 19.68 77.5 19.86 24.28 4.42 22.26 STREET LIGHT S1 16.56 26.84 10.28 62.08 17.57 36.26 18.69 106.4 18.51 32.86 14.35 77.53 15.25 23.52 8.27 54.23 IBADAN EDC IKEJA EDC JOS EDC KADUNA EDC CATEGORY 2015 2020 2015 2020 2015 2020 2015 2020 RESIDENTIAL N/kWh N/kWh NDiff %Diff N/kWh N/kWh NDiff %Diff N/kWh N/kWh NDiff %Diff NkWh NkWh Ndiff %Diff R1 4 4 Zero Zero 4 4 Zero Zero 4 4 Zero Zero 4 4 Zero Zero R2S 16.31 24.97 8.66 53.1 13.34 21.3 7.96 59.7 17.67 29.81 12.14 68.7 15.87 26.37 10.5 66.16 R2T 13.34 21.8 8.46 63.42 15.87 28.05 12.18 76.75 R3 29.17 44.66 15.49 53.1 26.5 36.49 9.99 37.7 37.65 45.76 8.11 21.5 23.81 42.74 18.93 79.5 R4 29.17 44.66 15.49 53.1 26.5 36.92 10.42 39.32 37.65 45.76 8.11 21.5 28.57 45.76 17.19 60.17 COMMERCIAL C1S 19.3 29.91 10.61 54.97 20.09 27.2 7.11 35.4 27.36 42.64 15.28 55.85 15.87 31.2 15.33 96.6 C1T 20.09 28.47 8.38 41.71 C2 27.11 42.03 14.92 55.04 24.63 37.74 13.11 53.23 34.99 45.55 10.56 30.18 20.64 37.88 17.24 83.53 C3 27.11 42.03 14.92 55.04 24.63 38.14 13.51 54.85 34.99 45.55 10.56 30.18 22.22 44.22 22 99.01 INDUSTRIAL D1S 21.88 33.7 11.82 54.02 19.87 28.68 8.81 44.34 27.36 42.64 15.28 55.85 19.05 36.95 17.9 93.7 D1T D2 28.42 45.4 16.98 59.75 25.82 38.38 12.56 48.65 36.68 41.54 4.86 13.25 22.22 39.13 16.91 76.1 D3 28.42 45.4 16.98 59.75 25.82 38.85 13.03 50.47 36.68 40.4 3.72 10.14 28.57 44.22 15.65 54.78 SPECIAL A1S 20.94 32.26 11.32 54.06 19.02 26.82 7.8 41.01 27.03 44.65 17.62 67.19 22.22 33.13 10.91 49.1 A1T A2 20.94 32.26 11.32 54.06 19.02 30.2 11.18 58.78 27.03 44.65 17.62 67.19 22.22 38.56 16.34 73.54 A3 20.94 32.26 11.32 54.06 14.61 30.36 15.75 107.8 27.03 44.65 17.62 67.19 22.22 39.13 16.91 76.1 STREET LIGHT S1 16.08 24.93 8.85 52.7 17.57 19.42 1.85 10.53 26.05 44.98 18.93 72.67 7.94 30.3 22.36 281.6 KANO EDC PORT HARCOURT EDC YOLA EDC CATEGORY 2015 2020 2015 2020 2015 2020 RESIDENTIAL N/kWh N/kWh NDiff %Diff N/kWh N/kWh NDiff %Diff N/kWh N/kWh NDiff %Diff R1 4 4 Zero Zero 4 4 Zero Zero 4 4 Zero Zero R2S 13.23 22.5 9.27 70.07 14.45 30.23 15.78 109.2 11.77 23.25 11.48 97.54 R2T 13.23 29.61 16.38 123.8 11.77 24.75 13 110.6 R3 24.43 42.63 18.2 74.5 27.49 48.39 20.9 76.03 23.1 41.22 18.12 78.44 R4 24.43 42.63 18.2 74.5 28.17 50.76 22.58 80.16 0 0 0 0 COMMERCIAL C1S 16.54 23.69 7.15 43.23 18.39 38.96 20.57 111.9 18.18 32.44 14.26 78.44 C1T 16.54 29.62 13.08 79.08 18.18 34.3 16.12 88.67 C2 22.71 40.27 17.56 77.3 24.51 46.72 22.21 87.06 21.47 43.78 22.31 103.9 C3 22.71 40.27 17.56 77.3 25.14 48.39 23.25 92.48 21.47 44.88 23.41 109 INDUSTRIAL D1S 18.32 31.98 13.66 74.6 25.02 41.81 16.79 67.11 18.18 33.6 15.42 84.82 D1T 18.18 34.76 16.58 91.2 D2 23.8 41.45 17.65 74.16 25.26 46.72 21.46 84.96 22.5 44.46 21.96 97.6 D3 23.8 41.45 17.65 74.16 25.7 48.39 22.69 88.29 22.5 45.32 22.82 101.4 SPECIAL A1S 17.54 31.98 14.44 82.33 17.96 40.6 22.64 126.1 17.79 29.49 11.7 65.77 A1T 17.79 31.75 13.96 78.47 A2 17.54 31.98 14.44 82.33 19.1 45.58 26.48 138.6 17.79 34.02 16.23 91.23 A3 17.54 31.98 14.44 82.33 25.46 49.07 23.61 92.73 17.79 37.43 19.64 110.4 STREET LIGHT S1 13.47 24.87 11.4 84.6 18.56 40.62 22.06 118.9 16.27 33.39 17.12 105.2