Naira closes at N362.57 to dollar at investors window

A Bureau De Change, BDCs, operator
A Bureau De Change, BDCs, operator

The naira on Monday traded at N362.57 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

Turnover at the window stood at 293.60 million dollars.

The currency was N359 to dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, while it was exchanged at N445 and N397 to the pound sterling and Euro, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira closed at N359 to the dollar, while it was N445 and N397 to the pound sterling and Euro, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos due largely to the interventions of the CBN.

Meanwhile, turnover at the investors window at the end of July rose from 2.9 billion dollars in June to 4.12 billion dollars in July.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.