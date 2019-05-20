Naira sells at N360.72 to dollar at investors’ window

The naira on Monday traded at N360.72 to the dollar at the investors’ window, as market turnover stood at $212.58 million.
At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N471 and N404 respectively.
Trading at the parallel market in Lagos saw the naira exchanging at N359.5 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N471 and N404 respectively.
The naira closed at N306.9 to the dollar at the official CBN window.
NAN reports that the naira has remained stable at the parallel market due largely to the interventions of the CBN.
(NAN)
