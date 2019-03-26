Africa CEO Forum: Rwanda’s Kagame, Nigeria’s Disu call for collaboration on digitalization of Africa

L-R: Minister of Trade and Industry of Rwanda, Soraya Hakuziyaremye; Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs Bella Disu; Ethiopian President, Sahle-Work Zewde, Togolese President,Faure Gnassingbé; and President of Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed, at the 2019 Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday.
L-R: Minister of Trade and Industry of Rwanda, Soraya Hakuziyaremye; Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, Mrs Bella Disu; Ethiopian President, Sahle-Work Zewde, Togolese President,Faure Gnassingbé; and President of Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed, at the 2019 Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday.

Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, and Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, Bella Disu, believe that the digitalization of Africa will play a crucial role in the continent’s search for regional integration and economic growth.

They expressed the view at a private meeting between the two leaders at the 2019 edition of Africa CEO Forum which kicked off in Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday.

They agreed that the deployment of digital technology would help fast-track the continent’s march towards economic prosperity, adding that Globacom would be of immense support in driving the digitalization on the continent, especially through the Glo 1 international submarine cable.

President Kagame also commended the success Globacom has made over the years.

The Glo EVC, on her part, said that the company could help Africa achieve a digitalized economy through Glo 1, as well as digital solutions such as mobile money, artificial intelligence, E-Health, Smart Cognitive Learning and Smart Energy.

“I commend President Kagame for his exemplary leadership and for the tremendous success Rwanda has achieved under him,” Mrs Disu said. “Like President Kagame, I have no doubt that greater integration will lead to continental growth and a more prosperous Africa. Globacom is committed to Africa’s economic renaissance.”

Earlier, President Kagame, while declaring open the Africa CEO Forum, called for “open, responsive and accountable governance” on the continent, saying the private sector was critical to growth because of its ability to “envision what needs to be changed to achieve desired improvement in the private and public sectors”.

Speaking later when she chaired a session on “Women in Business”, Mrs Disu applauded Rwanda’s policy of 50 per cent female representation in appointments as a good model. She also called for more gender parity on the boards of companies.

Dignitaries at the opening session of the Forum included Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbé Ethiopian President, Sahle-Work Zewde; Cote d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly; Prime Minister of Rwanda, Édouard Ngirente, President of Congo Democratic Republic, Felix Tshisekedi.

The session was also attended by over 1800 leading decision makers in the private and public sectors from different parts of Africa and beyond.

Organisers describe the annual Africa CEO Forum as the foremost international meeting for African CEOs and investors. The gathering, now in its seventh edition, is holding between 25 and 26 March 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.