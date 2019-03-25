Stock Exchange: Market capitalisation dips by N36 billion

Nigerian-Stock-Exchange
Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)

Equity transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for the week on Monday as the market capitalisation depreciated by N36 billion or 0.31 per cent, amid price losses by major stocks.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation closed lower at N11.576 trillion from the N11.612 trillion recorded on Friday.

Also, the All-Share Index, which opened at 31,139.35, dropped by 97.03 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 31,042.32.

Mobil led the losers’ chart by N3 to close at N167 per share.

Nestle depreciated by N2 to close at N1498, while Dangote Cement lost N1.2 to close at N188.5 per share.

Nascon dipped by N1 to close at N19 per share, while CCNN fell by 9k to close at N20 per share.

On the other hand, Stanbic IBTC led the gainers’ chart by N3 to close at N48.5 per share.

Redstarex gained 5k to close at N5.5, while UBN grew by 2k to close at N7.05 per share.

UPL appreciated by 15k to close at N2, while Dangote Sugar chalked up 1k to close at N14.1 per share.

GTBank emerged as the most traded stock, accounting for 46.97 million shares worth N1.76 billion.

Zenith Bank exchanged 28.64 million shares valued at N627.64 million, while Access Bank sold 28.51 million shares worth N121.98 million.

FBNH Holdings traded 16.38 million shares valued N134.41 million, while UBA transacted 8.11 million shares worth N62.85 million.

In all, investors exchanged a total of 168.72 million shares worth N3.75 billion in 3,048 deals.

This was against the 231.23 million shares valued at N2.62 billion traded by investors in 3,253 deals on Friday.

(NAN)

