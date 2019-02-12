Naira gains against dollar at I & E window

Related News

The Naira on Tuesday gained 28 Kobo to exchange at N361.67 to the dollar at the investors window, stronger than N361.95 traded on Monday.

Market turnover at the investors’ window stood at 131.99 million dollars.

At the parallel market in Lagos, the naira traded flat at N358 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N473 and N411, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N473 and N411 respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had remained stable at the foreign exchange market in spite of the upcoming elections.

(NAN)