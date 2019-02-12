Naira gains against dollar at I & E window

The Naira on Tuesday gained 28 Kobo to exchange at N361.67 to the dollar at the investors window, stronger than N361.95 traded on Monday.
Market turnover at the investors’ window stood at 131.99 million dollars.
At the parallel market in Lagos, the naira traded flat at N358 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N473 and N411, respectively.
At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N473 and N411 respectively.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had remained stable at the foreign exchange market in spite of the upcoming elections.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
More in Analysis and Data