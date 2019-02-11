Naira maintains stability against dollar

Related News

The Naira on Monday maintained stability against the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N358 to the dollar.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N473 and N410, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the Naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N473 and N410, respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the dollar closing at N361.95 as market turnover stood at 113.86 million dollars.

NAN reports that the Naira had remained stable at N358 to the dollar since last week.

(NAN)