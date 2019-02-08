NSE moves 723.79 million shares worth N12.21 billion

Related News

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved a total of 723.79 million shares valued at N12.21 billion in 5,752 deals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the turnover represented a growth of 65.72 per cent when compared with 436.75 million worth N5.88 billion traded in 4,047 deals on Thursday.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 147.03 million shares worth N3.67 billion.

It was trailed by United Bank for Africa with an acount of 142.37 million shares valued at N1.06 billion, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 72.75 million shares worth N2.83 billion.

Transcorp sold 54.54 million shares valued at N72.03 million, while Unilever accounted for 50.15 million shares worth N1.86 billion.

However, the All-Share Index rose by 96.43 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 31,529.92 compared with 31,433.49 achieved on Thursday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.722 trillion inched N36 billion or 0.31 per cent to close at N11.758 trillion.

Seplat led the gainers’ table during the day, appreciating by N30.50 to close at N560.50 per share.

Nestle followed with a gain of N30 to close at N1,500, while Okomu Oil gained N3 to close at N85 per share.

Flour Mills increased by N1 to close at N20, while PZ added 85k to close at N12.15 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement Industries topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N4.50 to close at N185.70 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria trailed with a loss of 45k to close at N22, while Inter Link lost 36k to close at N3.24 per share.

Etranzact dropped by 32k to close at N2.93, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated declined by 30k to close at N13.70 per share.

(NAN)