Naira closes at N363.32 to dollar at investors window

The Naira on Wednesday closed at N363.32 to the dollar at the investors window, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Market turnover at the window stood at 160.08 million dollars.

At the parallel market, the naira traded at N360.5 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N465 and N411, respectively.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment saw the naira closing at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N460 and N411, respectively.

Traders told NAN that though the Chinese holidays was ongoing with many production outlets closed, the naira remained flat at about N360 to the dollar.

(NAN)