NSE sustains positive outlook, indices up 1.41%

Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) remained positive on Friday, with Total Oil leading the gainers’ table for the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crucial market indices appreciated further by 1.41 per cent, following gains by some blue chips.

Specifically, the market capitalisation increased by N161 billion or 1.4 per cent to close at N11.719 trillion against N11.558 trillion on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 437.03 points or 1.41 per cent to close at 31,426.63 compared with 30,989.60 posted on Thursday.

Total Oil led the gainers’ table during the day with N19.5 to close at N214.5 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N2 to close at N194, while ETI and GTB added 9K each to close at N15 and per share respectively.

Zen Bank improved by 85k to close at N23 per share.

On the other hand, PZ Cussons topped the losers’ chart, shedding 55k to close at N1.3 per share.

Unilever trailed with a loss of 45k to close at N36.55, while NPFMCRFBK declined by 12k to close at N1.46 per share.

FLOUR MILL was down by 1k to close at N19.5, while UAC-PROP lost 6k to close at N1.59 per share.

The volume of shares traded rose by 55.51 per cent, while value of shares transacted increased by 0.03 per cent.

NAN reports that investors traded a total of 417.172 million shares valued at 3.144 billion in 3970 deals.

This was against the 268.255 million shares worth N3.145 billion exchanged in 3,756 deals on Thursday.

Diamond Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 89.76 million shares worth N204.82 million.

FBNH followed with 64.62 million shares valued at N492.49 million, while Access Bank traded 60.51 million shares worth N387.28 million.

Transcorp sold 36.620 million shares valued at N47.68 million, while Zenith exchanged 35.71 million shares worth N805.99 million. (NAN)