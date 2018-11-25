Prices of selected foodstuff increased in October – NBS

The Araromi Oke-Odo market in Lagos
The Araromi Oke-Odo market in Lagos used to illustrate the story

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price of some selected food items in the country increased in October.

NBS disclosed this on Sunday in its “Selected Food Price Watch’’ (October 2018) report released in Abuja.

It said the average price of one dozen medium-sized Agric egg increased from N472.73 in September to N482.9 in October.

The bureau said the price of a dozen medium-sized egg increased year-on-year by 2.1 per cent and month-on-month by 2.2 per cent in the period under review.

It said the average price of a piece of medium-sized Agric egg decreased year-on-year by -0.8 per cent and increased month-on-month by 1.4 per cent to N41.73 in October from N41.17 in September.

According to the report, the average price of one kilogramme of tomato increased year-on-year by 5.2 per cent and decreased month-on-month by -6.6 per cent to N306.59 in October from N328.26 in September.

It also said the average price of one kilogramme of imported high-quality rice increased year-on-year by 1.1 per cent and month-on-month by 0.5 per cent to N373.04 in October from N371.32 in September.

“Similarly, the average price of one kilogram of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 12.8 per cent and decreased month-on-month by -10.0 per cent to N252.21 in October from N280.28 in September,’’ it said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.