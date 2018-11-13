Related News

The crucial market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday posted marginal growth of 0.03 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index rose by 9.49 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 32,152.90 compared with 32,143.41 posted on Monday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.734 trillion, grew by N4 billion or 0.03 per cent to close at N11.738 trillion.

Lafarge Africa recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ table with N1.30 to close at N16.30 per share.

GlaxosmithKline followed with N1.05 to close at N12.05, while Stanbic IBTC appreciated by N1 to close at N48 per share.

Flour Mills gained 35k to close at N16.85, while Unilever added 25k to close at N39.50 per share.

On the other hand, Nestle topped the losers’ table with a loss of N10 to close at N1,450 per share.

Okomu Oil Palm was down by N4.05 to close at N75.75, while Julius Berger shed 35k to close at N21.35 per share.

Forte Oil depreciated by N1.35 to close at N20.60, while Seplat lost 35k to close at N668 per share.

Similarly, the volume of shares traded closed higher as investors bought and sold 399.76 million shares valued at N2.24 billion in 2,880 deals.

This was in contrast with 142.11 million shares worth N1.56 billion transacted in 2,772 deals on Monday.

Ikeja Hotel was the most active equity, exchanging 279.10 million shares valued at N572.16 million.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 19.55 million shares worth N145.59 million, while Diamond Bank traded 15.67 million shares valued at N16.55 million.

FCMB Group sold 13.09 million shares worth N20.77 million and United Bank for Africa exchanged 9.01 million shares valued at N71.89 million.

(NAN)