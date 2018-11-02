Nigeria capital market indices increase by 0.37 per cent

Related News

The crucial market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) increased by 0.37 per cent on Friday following gains by some highly capitalised equities.

The All-Share Index rose by 118.29 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 32,124.94 against 32,006.65 recorded on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.684 trillion inched N44 billion to close at N11.728 trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement table shows that Seplat led the gainers’ table with a gain of N9.50 to close at N625 per share.

Total trailed with N2 to close at N200, while Dangote Cement improved by N1.90 to close at N204. 90 per share.

Access Bank increased by 45k to close attention N8.35, while Zenith Bank rose by 35k to close attention N23.55 per share.

Conversely, Mobil Oil topped the losers’ table with a loss of N13.80 to close at N162.70 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria came second with N2.25 to close at N20.25, while PZ Industries lost N1.05 to close at N10 per share.

Fidson dropped 50k to close at N4.60, while UACN dipped 40k to close at N9 per share.

NAN reports that a total of 239.12 million shares valued at N2.85 billion was exchanged by investors in 2,816 deals, a decrease of 32.79 per cent.

This was in contrast with 355.76 million shares worth N4.86 billion transacted in 3,019 deals on Thursday.

FCMB Group emerged investors delight with an exchange of 108.64 million shares worth N165. 72 million.

FBN Holdings came second with 35.64 million shares valued at N274.34 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 10.59 million shares worth N21.24 million.

Diamond Bank traded 10.25 million shares valued at N12. 52 million, while WAPIC Insurance accounted for 7.59 million shares worth N3.04 million.

(NAN)