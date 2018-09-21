NSE market capitalisation hits N21b

Related News

Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday sustained a positive growth for the second consecutive day as the market capitalisation appreciated by N21 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crucial market indices appreciated further with 0.18 per cent growth, following price gains by some blue chips.

Specifically, the market capitalisation hits N21 billion or 0.18 per cent to close at N11.879 trillion against N11.585 trillion recorded on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 59.28 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 32,540.17 compared with 32,480.89 posted on Thursday.

Seplat led the gainers table during the day, gaining N22 to close at N622 per share.

Nestle followed with a gain of N19.50 to close at N1, 400, while Nigerian Breweries added N4 to close at N93 per share.

PZ Cussons improved by N1 to close at N13.50, while International Breweries appreciated by 95k to close at N30.95 per share.

On the other hand, Dangote Cement topped the losers chart, shedding N5 to close at N205 per share.

Forte Oil trailed with a loss of N1 to close at N21.50, whille ETI declined by 50k to close at N18 per share.

Cadbury was down by 35k to close at N9.05, while Mansard Insurance lost 20k to close at N1.86 per share.

NAN reports that investors traded a total of 523.44 million shares valued at N3.12 billion in 2,778 deals, representing 131.58 per cent increase in volume.

This was against the 226.027 million shares worth N2.34 billion exchanged in 2,873 deals on Thursday.

GTBank was the most active stock, exchanging 08.54 million shares worth N1.89 billion in 171 deals.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 82.47 million shares valued at N279.19 million in 287 deals while UBA traded 66.14 million shares worth N438.03 million in 153 deals.

Access Bank sold 61.52 million shares valued at N4.19 million exchanged in 107 deals, while JAIZ Bank exchanged 12.15 million shares worth N172.67 million in 22 deals.

(NAN)