NSE moves 760.52 million shares valued N8.91 billion in positive trading

The volume of shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday rose by 230.42 per cent, with FCMB Group and Oando emerging the most active.

A total of 760.52 million shares valued at N8. 91 billion were transacted by investors in 5,554 deals.

This was in contrast with 230.17 million shares worth N4.32 billion achieved in 4,090 deals on Wednesday.

FCMB Group was the toast of investors, accounting for 204.10 million shares valued at N491.98 million.

It was followed by Oando which accounted for 185.49 million shares worth N1.79 billion, while Zenith International Bank traded 70.72 million shares valued at N1.91 billion.

GT Bank exchanged 69.96 million shares worth N3.08 billion, while Access Bank sold 41.07 million shares valued at N463.92 million.

The market indices also rose by 0.25 per cent with All-Share Index improving by 101.83 points to close at 40,874.09 against 40,772.26 on Wednesday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation, which opened at N14.727 trillion increased by N37 billion or 0.25 per cent to close at N14.764 trillion.

Market analysts attributed the recovery to investors’ reaction to first quarter results being released by listed companies at the market.

An analysis of the price movement chart indicated that Dangote Cement Industries led the gainers’ table, increasing by N3.50 to close at N252.50 per share.

Oando followed with a gain of 55k to close at N9.60, while Eterna Oil appreciated by 30k to close at N6.52 per share.

Fidson Health care gained 27k to close at N6.04, while Lafarge Africa increased by 20k to close at N45.85 per share.

On the other hand, Mobil Oil recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping by N9 to close at N181 per share.

International Breweries trailed with a loss of 95k to close at N48, while GlaxosmithKline also lost 95k to close at N33.20 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank declined by 35k to close at N44, while FBN Holdings went down by 25k to close at N12.25 per share.

(NAN)