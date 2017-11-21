BREAKING: MPC retains lending rate at 14%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has retained the lending rate at 14 per cent for the eight consecutive time.
The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, stated this when he briefed journalists on Tuesday afternoon after the meeting of the committee.
Details later…
