The naira gained at the official market, trading at N1,278.58 to a dollar on Tuesday.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the naira gained N30.81 or 2.35 per cent, compared to the previous trading date on Thursday, 28 March 2024 just before the Easter holiday at the rate of N1,309.39 against the dollar.
However, the total turnover reduced to $111.18 million on Tuesday, down from $857.78 million recorded on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
READ ALSO: Naira extends gains across forex markets
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the naira traded between N1,312.00 and N1,250.00 against the dollar.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999