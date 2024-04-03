The naira gained at the official market, trading at N1,278.58 to a dollar on Tuesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the naira gained N30.81 or 2.35 per cent, compared to the previous trading date on Thursday, 28 March 2024 just before the Easter holiday at the rate of N1,309.39 against the dollar.

However, the total turnover reduced to $111.18 million on Tuesday, down from $857.78 million recorded on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the naira traded between N1,312.00 and N1,250.00 against the dollar.

(NAN)

