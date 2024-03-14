Access Holdings has chosen Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as its chairman. He had served as the pioneer CEO of Access Bank, the group’s commercial banking division before it evolved into a holding company.

He and Herbert Wigwe bought Access Bank in 2002 and transformed it into Nigeria’s biggest lender by market value.

From the year of its acquisition to 2013, Mr Aig-Imoukhuede managed the bank, assisted by Mr Wigwe, the managing director of Access Holdings, who died in a chopper crash in the US last month aged 57.

“Following extensive consultations with key stakeholders, the holdco board decided to invite Mr Aig-Imoukhuede to the helm of governance,” Access Holdings said in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday.

He replaces Abubakar Jimoh, who had functioned in an acting capacity since the demise of former Chairman Bababode Osunkoya last November.

“I am thrilled to be back in active service to the Access Group ecosystem. I am confident that working with our directors, our exceptional team of executives and our best-in-class banking and finance professionals, we will deliver outstanding value to our esteemed stakeholders,” Mr Aig-Imoukhuede was quoted as saying.

He obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Benin in 1986 and started as a lawyer, working for Continental Merchant Bank two years later.

In 1991, he joined the newly founded Guaranty Trust Bank, where he rose through the ranks to become an executive director at 36.

The Nigerian Exchange (known at the time as the Nigerian Stock Exchange) appointed him as its president in 2014 up until 2017.

He led Access Bank to acquire the defunct Intercontinental Bank in 2012, a deal which increased the bank’s branches by 309.

Mr Aig-Imoukhuede has previously chaired the boards of FMDQ OTC Exchange and ENTERPRISENGR, an advocacy group focused on the expansion and excellence of Nigeria’s financial and professional services.

He is a recipient of the Nigerian honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger.

