The zonal commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Halima Mustafa Rufa’u, has hinted that illegal miners are sabotaging solid mineral resources in Osun State.

She also noted the unwholesome development was affecting targeted revenues, thus thwarting the economic growth of the state.

Mrs Rufa’u, who is an assistant commander, made the disclosure when she paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Towards this end, the EFCC boss charged relevant parties on effective collaboration to checkmate the activities of illegal miners and attendant effects on the environment and revenue generation of the state.

In his response, the monarch commended the anti-graft agency for its focused sting operations against currency speculators and street hawkers operating illegal foreign exchange markets across the country.

“The EFCC promptly swung into action and for the mere fact that the EFCC acted, the dollar came down in favour of the naira. This shows that the situation is artificial and deliberate, but can be controlled if the EFCC, in collaboration with other government agencies, consistently tackles the situation.

“EFCC, as the most vibrant anti-graft agency in the country, under the leadership of the executive chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, must not be discouraged from working towards sanitising the economic space,” the monarch said.

The monarch, however, urged Nigerians to stop amassing illegal and unexplainable wealth by focusing on how they can make their living through legitimate means and develop the nation’s economy.

