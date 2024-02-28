The Nigerian government on Tuesday said that the Obiafu/Obrikom/Oben (OB3) gas pipeline will be completed by March 2024.

Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the ongoing 7th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024) on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place at the presidential banquet hall in Abuja.

“I am pleased to announce that the OB3 pipeline will be completed by March 2024, and the 42″ 127 km pipeline will supply 2BCF daily,” Mr Ekpo said.

Upon completion, he said this pipeline will provide the AKK pipeline with gas from the three fields of Obiafu, Obrikom, and Oben.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the resilience of the NNPCL Group for their steadfastness and proactive approach to ensuring the timely completion of the OB3 pipeline project,” Mr Ekpo said.

He added that the OB3 gas pipeline is a vital piece of gas infrastructure for the supply of feedstock to the AKK pipeline. OB3 is being built by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. In December 2016, reports said it was 80 per cent completed.

The pipeline was initially intended to be completed by the end of 2017 but technical challenges, including horizontal drilling under major rivers, complicated work, according to reports.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Ekpo explained that the pipeline is among Nigeria and Africa’s biggest gas transmission systems.

“Another milestone in our journey towards a gas-focused economy is the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline. I am pleased to report that significant progress has been made in constructing this critical infrastructure project, and we are on track to ensure its completion and commissioning as scheduled,” the minister said.

He noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is fully committed to creating an environment that enables the growth of the gas sector.

“The administration actively implements policies and regulatory frameworks encouraging investment, promoting innovation, and ensuring sustainability. Energy security extends beyond geopolitical stability to include energy infrastructure’s resilience, diversity, and reliability.

“The gas industry, with abundant proven gas reserves of more than 208TCF and further exploration potential, is crucial for enhancing energy security. In the light of the above, Nigeria has no business with energy poverty,” he said.

He further explained that Nigeria is currently facing challenges as it continues the journey of national development.

However, he said these challenges also present a unique opportunity to seize the moment and define the future.

“Without a doubt, the gas industry plays a crucial role in shaping the country’s energy future. The nation is rich in natural gas reserves. It is now essential to strategically utilise these resources to drive economic development, job creation, poverty eradication and environmental sustainability.

“As we are all aware, overdependence on oil revenue poses significant economic risks for our nation,” he added.

He noted that despite efforts to diversify the economy away from oil dependence, Nigeria has faced numerous challenges. He said innovation and strategic vision become imperative in times of challenge.

“Collaboration with international partners, financial institutions, and the private sector is pivotal for securing funding for gas infrastructure development.

“In our transition to a sustainable energy future, Nigeria has chosen gas as our transition fuel, facilitating the shift from more conventional to new and renewable energy sources. With its lower carbon footprint and versatility, natural gas aligns with global climate objectives while providing a reliable solution for our energy needs.

“Nigeria, with significant gas reserves, should leverage this advantage to become a key player in the global energy transition and a regional powerhouse for gas processing and industrialisation,” he said.

