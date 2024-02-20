The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) on Tuesday directed its members to immediately resume petroleum loading activities.

The National President of NARTO, Othman Yusuf, gave the directive after a meeting held in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, with NARTO, oil marketers and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA).

NARTO had in a letter dated 15 February, addressed to the General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and signed by its National President, Othman Yusuf, directed its members to withdraw their trucks from petroleum product loading activities with effect from Monday, 19 February.

The association noted that the decision to withdraw its operation was due to the high operational costs in the industry.

The association had recently raised concern over the high cost of diesel required to power its trucks for the transportation of petroleum products across the country.

In its letter, the association said it can no longer continue in business within the context of the current economic situation in the country.

“We agreed to suspend and withdraw the action and we commence operations immediately,” Mr Yusuf said Tuesday.

More details later….

