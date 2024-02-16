The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has attributed the unstable power supply experienced in Abuja to insufficient power allocation.

The management of AEDC made this known in a statement posted via its official X handle on Friday.

“Dear valued customers, We would like to inform you that we are aware of the unstable power supply experienced in recent times essentially caused by insufficient power allocation to us.

“This has constrained us to implement load curtailment directives across our franchise to manage the situation for grid stability,” the company said.

It said this will involve occasional temporary interruption of power supply to certain areas for a limited period.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologize for this disruption. We are working diligently to minimize the impact of these outages.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time.

“Please be assured that we will continue to update you on the situation and provide any necessary information as it becomes available. Thank you for your continued support and patience.”

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had in January said that there has been a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid due to gas constraints.

The company said this has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide.

