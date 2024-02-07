The Nigerian government said Tuesday it will implement measures to significantly reduce the price of cooking gas in the country.

Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), disclosed this at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Over the years, the cost of cooking gas has been on the rise in the country.

In its report titled Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) price watch for December 2023 released last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 2.79 per cent from N4,828.18 in November to N4,962.87 in December 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, it said this increased by 8.70 per cent from N4,565.56 in December 2022.

On Tuesday, Mr Ekpo said the government will prioritise the domestication and penetration of liquified petroleum gas towards ensuring it is accessible, available and affordable for its citizens.

“We will prioritise the domestication and penetration of LPG and implement measures to significantly reduce the price of cooking gas for our people, ensuring it becomes more accessible, available, and affordable for our citizens,” Mr Ekpo said.

He explained that prioritising the domestication and penetration of LPG is one of the three priority areas of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We will intensify efforts to increase upstream gas production, to bridge the significant gas supply gaps which continue to hamper our strategic economic sectors (gas to power and gas-based industries, as well as gas for export).

“It is imperative that we work together to unlock more resources to provide gas for power, GBIs, LNG export, and domestic use, fostering economic growth, ensuring energy security and eradicating poverty, which is a cardinal objective of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are dedicated to the completion of major gas midstream infrastructure and projects, including the AKK Gas Pipeline Project, the OB3 Gas Pipeline Project, and the ANOH Project, as well as enabling flagship Projects like the Brass Methanol Project, to enhance the efficiency and capacity of our gas sector.”

Mr Ekpo explained that Nigeria is positioned as one of the leading gas-rich countries in the world. However, he said, the country has not unlocked the full potential of this valuable resource.

He noted that this underperformance can be attributed to issues such as gas flaring, inadequate infrastructure, pricing concerns, policy and regulatory gaps, limited funding, environmental concerns, the growing urgency for a smooth energy transition as well as a lack of a comprehensive gas development blueprint.

“It is my belief that by acknowledging these realities, we can proffer solutions,” he said.

He added that the Nigerian government is committed to developing a comprehensive roadmap but will also strengthen the bonds between the public and private sectors.

“Together, we shall overcome challenges, unlock opportunities, and build a gas sector that stands the test of time and provides our Nation the platform to be the Regional industrial hub and powerhouse it is meant to be,” he said.

Also speaking, Nicholas Ella, permanent secretary of the ministry said the challenges and opportunities within the gas sector are vast, ranging from technological advancements to environmental considerations and economic implications.

READ ALSO: Senate Committee demands details of N100 billion gas project fund

“It is through open and transparent discussions, like this, that we can uncover synergies, address concerns, and collectively arrive at solutions that not only meet the needs of the present but also ensure a sustainable and prosperous future,” he said.

“Our success lies in the strength of our collaboration, the depth of our knowledge, and the foresight to anticipate and adapt to changing circumstances.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

