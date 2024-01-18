Naira fell against the United States dollar at both the official and unofficial markets on Wednesday, data published by FMDQ showed.
According to the data, the local unit closed at N931.23 per dollar at the official window on Wednesday. The rate implies a N52.70 or 6.0 per cent depreciation from the N878.57 rate recorded in the previous session on Tuesday.
Similarly, the naira plunged further at the unauthorised window on Wednesday.
According to market rates gathered from currency dealers across major states in the country, the dollar was exchanged between the rate of N1,325 and N1,330 to a dollar at the black market segment on Wednesday amidst soaring demands.
READ ALSO: Naira depreciation ridicules increased budgetary allocation for Nigerias foreign missions
Financial experts have attributed the continuous downward trend of the local fiat against the greenback to a surge in demand for dollars by citizens to offset importation bills, school fees and airline fares among others.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999