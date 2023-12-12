Some bank customers in the country have appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to urgently address withdrawal limits set by banks.

Some of the customers told PREMIUM TIMES how they struggled to withdraw certain amounts from their accounts after the banks placed restrictions on amounts they could withdraw.

In line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless policy, individual customers are allowed a maximum weekly withdrawal of N500,000, with a daily limit of N100,000. Corporate entities are constrained to a weekly cash withdrawal limit of N5 million.

However, some banks have in recent time limited their customers to a withdrawal limit ranging between N5,000 and N10,000.

“Last week, I went to the bank to withdraw N150, 000 only to be told that I can only withdraw N5,000 from my account daily. I have heard that banks are hoarding this cash for their big customers as one is not sure if CBN will listen to the Supreme Court’s order and extend the deadline,” Olushola Ilori, a bank customer, said.

The businessman, who resides in Ile-Ife, Osun State, said he got discouraged and had to patronise PoS operators to make the transaction.

Our reporter also observed that some bank ATMs have been set to only serve their customers while withdrawals could not be completed with other banks’ cards.

“I saw people withdrawing and I couldn’t, it was the security that asked to see my card and immediately laughed and said other banks’ cards will not get you money from this machine,” Lawal Ayoola, an Abuja resident, told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to him, the development started recently and people have yet to understand.

In response to the situation, POS operators have increased transaction charges in some parts of the country.

Mr Ayoola said he had to use a POS in Lugbe for the transaction and he was charged N400 for a withdrawal of N10,000.

A top bank official who does not want to have his name in print said bank branches load their ATMs based on the cash they have available.

“There were no queues at our ATM gallery until Thursday; the same Thursday, one of my colleagues from another branch sent someone to mine to get N5,000. It may be that people are just panicking or because of the season. I am sure that before next week, things should normalise,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CBN again in a post on its X handle reassured that the old and redesigned Naira notes remain valid, urging Nigerians to spend and accept it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

