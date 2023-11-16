The legal and regulatory frameworks of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector are presently in a state of confusion, Dele Ayanleke, National President, Miners Association of Nigeria, has said.

Mr Ayanleke disclosed this in his address at the ongoing 2023 West Africa Mining Host Communities’ Indaba Conference organised by the Global Rights, African Coalition for Corporate Accountability, and the Ford Foundation in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The legal and regulatory frameworks of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector is presently in a state of confusion, as the state governments and other lower levels of governance contend with the exclusive rights of the federal government on the administration and control of mineral resources as provided for in the 1999 Constitution as amended,” Mr Ayanleke said.

He said aside from the fact that creating parallel multiple structures and frameworks will kill all initiatives geared towards attracting investments needed to catalyze the growth of the sector, there is a connection between divided houses and insecurity.

“It is often said that a house that is divided against itself cannot stand and that if there are no cracks in the wall, lizards cannot make their abode inside the wall.

“The cracks in the wall of the regulatory frameworks of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector are widening and capable of providing abodes for reptiles more dangerous than lizards,” he said.

“I hope that this Indaba will do a critique of this situation and come up with pragmatic recommendations of actionable strategies to ameliorate these challenges in the interest of the economic well-being of our nation and her neighbours,” he added.

In his address, Ogbonnaya Orji, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said “Our continent is blessed with abundant mineral resources, ranging from gold and diamonds to oil and gas.”

These resources, he said hold the promise of transformation, the potential to elevate the lives of the people, and to power the development of the nations.

Unfortunately, Mr Orji said the communities where these resources are gotten from are often left vulnerable as they continue to face several security challenges.

“To tackle this issue, we must first be committed to transparency in the governance of these precious assets.

“Transparency means being clear and honest about how we find, use, and earn money from these resources. It means making information available to everyone so they can see how things are being done,” he said.

He explained that transparency is not just a word but a fundamental principle that should guide every action.

Mr Orji said the extraction of mineral resources in some parts of the country continues to generate security concerns.

He further explained that the mining of largely untapped mineral deposits in some parts of the country, especially gold, which has strategic importance and economic value, is at the root of violence in several communities.

“This has also been linked to the ongoing kidnapping in that region. Aside from security problems, people also die on these mine sites and because the sites are not properly monitored and regulated, these cases are not properly reported,” he said.

He added that the challenges faced by these mining host communities need urgent resolutions.

“There is a need for collaboration with security agencies and mining host communities to help curb insecurity in the mining sector.

“Because the activities of miners are not monitored or regulated by relevant authorities, they tend to operate without guidelines leading to environmental hazards,” he said.

Mr Orji said “We need to accelerate our commitments to change the way we source minerals and metals.

“Mining plays a crucial role in energy transition by providing commodities for renewable energies and climate technologies. Without climate smart mining practices, the energy transition will not be truly clean and this will affect these vulnerable communities and environments, and potentially endanger the progress of tackling climate change.

“It is a responsibility to ensure that the wealth derived from our minerals is utilised for the common good, that the benefits are equitably shared among our people, the environment is protected for generations to come and that the human rights of the people are well protected.

“In essence, it is the responsibility to govern these resources with transparency and accountability,” he added.

