As part of efforts to bolster the well-being and general health care delivery in its host communities, Dangote Cement Plc Ibese has donated multi-million Naira worth of medical items to Ibese Public Health Centre in Ogun State.

The donation which was part of the activities marking the 2023 Dangote Sustainability Week included items such as mattresses, wheelchairs, drip stands, sphygmomanometers, infrared thermometers, solar lamps, and baby cots, amongst others.

According to the Ibese Plant management, the donation, which was received by the leaders and members of the Ibese community, led by Tajudeen Adewuyi, the Somofe of Ibeseland, and officials of Yewa North Local Government, Ogun State led by Babatunde Sheteolu, reflected Dangote Cement Plc’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of members of its host communities.

Speaking during the presentation, Dangote Cement Plant Ibese Sustainability Lead, Annabelle Umoetuk, explained that the items donated were decided upon following the needs assessment carried out to determine what is lacking at the health centre and the provision of the items would surely improve the delivery of medical services to the people.

She pledged that the Cement Plant would continue to partner with the stakeholders for the development of the local communities.

In their response, the representatives of the Ibese community and the local government thanked Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese for the donation and gave assurance that the donated items would be deployed for the benefit of the people of the community.

They described Dangote Cement, Ibese plant, as a trusted and worthy partner which has been living up to the expectations of the people of the host community and also promised that the people would reciprocate by ensuring peace and tranquillity continue to reign in the area.

This year’s sustainability week with the theme ‘Sustainable Production and Production- the Dangote Way’ offered employees of the plant the opportunity to volunteer in various projects to impact the people and the environment positively.

One such was a medical outreach for the Ibese community in collaboration with Novia Hospital which afforded community people the chance to undergo medical checks and get medical advice from a team of professionals that were on the ground. The company also used the avenue to deepen relationship with the locals for improved bonding to foster peaceful co-existence.

