The naira weakened against the United States dollar at the official market on Monday, after recording a major appreciation last Friday.

According to data published on the FMDQ website at the close of business Monday, the local unit closed at N809.02 per $1. This implies a 4.24 per cent depreciation from N776.14 recorded last Friday.

A review of the official market data published indicated that the naira commenced trading at N780.83 before it eventually settled at N809.02 on Monday.

The local currency experienced an intraday high of N720.50 and swung to a low of N1,100 with $87.65 million recorded as foreign exchange supply within business hours on Monday.

At the parallel market, the local unit was exchanged at N960.00 per $1, market data posted showed.

By implication, the spread between the official and unofficial market is N150.98, leaving a margin of 15.7 per cent as of the close of business on Monday.

