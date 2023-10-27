Dangote Cement reported considerable increases in revenue and net profit from January through September compared to the same period of last year even though it sold less cement and clinker as the company’s decision to hike product prices strengthened performance.

The company produced and sold lower volumes of the two products, its earnings report showed, but rode to record revenue and profit levels, leveraging an upward adjustment to the prices of cement, which its fiercest competitor BUA Cement slashed this month to expand market share.

Turnover at sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest cement producer advanced 28.7 per cent to N1.5 trillion, putting it just 6.4 per cent away from the sales figure for the whole of last year.

Cost of sales was one-third higher on account of a notable surge in the spending on fuel and power consumed.

Dangote Cement, which has 39 subsidiaries across ten markets across Africa, completed a tranche of its share buy-back programme in July when it repurchased over 121.4 million units of its shares for N41.2 billion, scaling back its issued shares by 0.7 per cent.

Like most manufacturers in Africa’s largest economy, the corporation incurred N99 billion in net exchange loss on foreign-denominated transactions from its Nigerian operation following steady deterioration in the value of the against the dollar since Nigeria initiated currency reforms in June.

It compares with one year prior when the loss came to N72.4 billion.

Taxable profit climbed one-fifth to N404.9 billion, while profit after tax stood at N277.5 billion relative to N213.1 billion one year prior.

Exchange differences on translating net investments in foreign operations of N392.5 billion lifted the company’s comprehensive income to N670.1 billion. That sum surpassed the company’s net profit by 41.4 per cent.

