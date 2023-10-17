The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has recognised Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, as one of the top Value Added Tax (VAT) payers in Nigeria.

The award was presented to officials of this medium early this month (4 October) at the FIRS headquarters in Abuja in commemoration of this year’s Global Customer Service Week (CSW).

The ceremony was hosted by the organisation’s Tax Controller unit, led by the Deputy Director of Taxes, Ibrahim-Nasamu Atebiremhen and staff of Utako MSTO.

“FIRS Utako MSTO took the initiative to appreciate and celebrate with its top taxpayers,” the FIRS said.

Customer Service Week (CS Week) is an international event celebrated annually during the first full week in October when customer-oriented organisations and institutions around the world recognise the importance of customer service excellence to their organisations.

In his remarks, the Coordinating Director, Domestic Tax Operations Group, Kabir Abba, appreciated all the invited guests at the ceremony.

“It’s my pleasure to be here with you this afternoon on this global customer service week. When they say global, it means this is happening worldwide. It is an opportunity to appreciate you and to say thank you,” he said.

He said the event is also an opportunity to serve as a feedback mechanism to get to hear from customers on how the agency’s services have been and for them to suggest ways they can improve on their services.

“It is called team service,” he added.

He explained that FIRS Officials are committed to working as a team and treating their taxpayers with utmost priority.

“I want to thank all of you for coming and I want to seek the indulgence of the tax controller that we should… this is a directive this time around to also select the best amongst them to also pay them a thank you visit. Our customers, we appreciate you and we say thank you for coming,” he said.

In attendance at the ceremony were FIRS management staff members including Mr Abba, Abdulhamid Muazu, the State coordinator at the FCT and Lovette Onanuga, director of VAT.

Other taxpayers that were recognised include Guba Express, Grey Shield Ventures, ABC Transport Inn, Pedabo, Magicland Amusement Park, and Alpha Plus Apartments.

