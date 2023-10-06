SecondSTAX, an online trading platform that enables investment firms, asset managers, licensed broker-dealers and institutional investors to expedite African transactions, has launched in Nigeria.

The tech-driven solution, a smart order management and execution system, features comprehensive investment news, data, research and operation systems for users.

“As an organisation, we support this product, which closely aligns with our ongoing efforts through the African Exchange and the Pan-African Payment Settlement System, geared at smoothening cross-border settlement across Africa while reducing costs associated with trading and currency exchange,” Umaru Kwairanga, chair of the NGX, said at the launch in Lagos on Friday.

“The opportunities are numerous. Investors will be able to invest in their native currencies, making a wider range of assets and opportunities available to more Africans and creating an efficient route to increase wealth on the continent.”

Introducing the security trading solution oils the wheel for Africa’s second-largest stock exchange to attract transactions from other African countries and help the new administration achieve its dream of winning investors back into Nigeria, where a sticky foreign exchange illiquidity has kept foreign investors at bay for years.

Africa has reached an advanced phase in its quest to promote cross-border security trading by connecting investors to various securities exchanges on the continent in the spirit of barrier-free intracontinental trade pursued via the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

Last November, the push attained a major milestone after the African Exchange Linkage Project (AELP), a brainchild of the African Securities Exchanges Association, launched its interconnectivity platform, integrating seven participating securities exchanges in its first phase.

The idea is to create a single window for trading in exchange-listed securities like equities, bonds and exchange-traded funds within the continent.

NGX, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Egyptian Exchange, Bourse de Casablanca, Abidjan-based Bourse Regionale des Valeurs Mobilières, Nairobi Securities Exchange and Stock Exchange of Mauritius make up the pack.

Benefits

“It will significantly facilitate capital flows between African countries and further move us closer to accomplishing the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement via the fusion of our respective financial markets,” NGX CEO Temi Popoola said when the platform went live.

The bet is that Nigeria, shifting focus from sourcing debt to winning over new investors to drive its sluggish economy, will be able to tap Africa’s securities exchanges, with a current combined market value of $1.3 trillion, to spur growth.

President Bola Tinubu, through his economic think tank, has unveiled ambitious plans to scale up the capital market share of GDP to 25 per cent by June or December 2024 from 14.3 per cent (N28.6 trillion) as of 9 May 2023.

“We started by onboarding the Ghanaian Stock Exchange, then the Nairobi Securities Exchange. We are now very excited to have onboarded on the Nigerian Exchange,” said Duke Lartey, co-founder and chief operating officer of SecondSTAX.

His company seeks to widen its reach by onboarding other securities exchanges on the continent.

