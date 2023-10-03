Jeremy Awori is a discreet man. It’s barely common knowledge that he studied pharmacy before entering the banking world by chance, or that, despite his multicultural background, he has always wanted to serve Africa.

Mr Awori assumed his role as CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the flagship of the pan-African banking group with 34 branches in sub-Saharan Africa, in March.

The 52-year-old banker, a former employee of Standard Chartered and later Barclays (now Absa Bank on the continent), is taking time for reflection before unveiling his roadmap and the organisational changes he intends to implement during his tenure.

Succeeding Nigerian Ade Ayeyemi, who had been head of Ecobank since 2015, Awori has been on a remarkable journey and owes much to his well-connected entourage.

We have a look at the individuals who have marked the path of this new face of finance in East Africa and contributed to his rise.

