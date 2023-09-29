The immediate-past chair of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has reacted to a media report accusing him of “suspiciously approving a N11 billion” payments to several contractors and consultants after he was removed from office.

Mr Nami denied the report in a series of tweets he shared via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

In his tweet titled, “My rejoinder to the Cable Story: Ex-FIRS Boss Nami Approved N11bn ‘Suspicious’ Payments After His Exit,” the former FIRS boss wrote that he made no such approvals as claimed in the report.

He lamented that the story was sensationally written with “mischief” and that the newspaper’s report took the ordinary events of his work out of context with the intent to tarnish his image.

Background

On Thursday, the Cable newspaper reported that Mr Nami approved N11 billion suspicious payment to several contractors and consultants after his exit from office.

According to the newspaper, the former FIRS boss approved N5,628,496,823.04, $863,293.00 and £8,780 for express payment to 196 beneficiaries — all in one day.

It further stated that Mr Nami approved the payment of N1,409,950,625.00 to 807 nominees for a ‘Business Case for Strategic Leadership’ retreat which is billed to take place in November, and that N250,325,000 was greenlit for FIRS Data Mining Management and Analytics in Taxation Course.

According to the published report, Mr Nami also approved N221,311,840.00 to be paid to Odey Jacob and 611 others for “Skill Development and Management Improvement Workshop Training”.

Similarly, the report said N42,398,000.00 was earmarked as payment to Mawo Dav Printing Nig. Ltd for the “production of letterhead papers & call cards” while another N36,513,718.75 was approved for Gebos Nig. Ltd — also for the production of letterhead papers and call cards.

The newspaper said Mr Nami appropriated N81,488,127 to himself and nine others as estacode for a study visit to the Inland Revenue of Malaysia, while N54,979,390 was approved to CDP Partnership Ltd as payment for engagement as a consultant for “stage I &II quantity surveying services”.

In total, the newspaper said, over N591 million was approved as estacode payment for official trips made by staff to Rwanda, Kenya, and Morocco, among other countries.

“The former FIRS boss approved over one billion as payment for the training of staff on tax disputes, capital market operations, and tax evasion strategies, among other modules,” the report noted.

As an engagement fee for consultancy work in respect of “education and enlightenment of civil society organisations”, the report also said Mr Nami approved over N173 million to Juzor & Company Ltd. while Jiop Azzy Ltd was listed to receive over N132 million for the same purpose.

“Nami also reportedly signed off on the payment of over N100 million to Skymart Capital Trading Ltd, Toplead Consulting Limited and Alim and Associates Limited for consultancy, monitoring and evaluation services,” the report said.

The Cable also reported that Mr Nami travelled out of the country following the approval of the payments on 16 September.

Disclaimer

In his reaction to the report, Mr Nami said: “I want to categorically state that after my exit as FIRS Executive Chairman, I made no such approvals as claimed in the report.”

“Fundamentally, it is important to note that no payment was made by the Service after the announcement of my pre-retirement leave as claimed by this story. An approval for payment in the Service is one step of a journey to payment,” Mr Nami’s tweet read in part.

He said it is the custom that when a new Executive Chairman resumes office, he would review, validate and make final authorisation before any payments can be made.

The former FIRS boss explained further that all decisions reached and extant liabilities/commitments of the service during his stay in office were contained in the handover notes he gave to his successor — Zacch Adedeji, and that he was fully briefed on everything.

“For clarity the items listed in the Cable Newspaper Report were part of the N16 billion outstanding commitments contained in our handover note,” Mr Nami’s tweets read further.

N5 billion for JTB

Mr Nami explained that N5 billion paid to the Joint Tax Board (JTB) was meant to fund the activities of the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy Reforms two months before he left office.

He said the fund was paid after they received a letter to that effect from the Office of the President and signed by the newly appointed chairman, Mr Adedeji.

The ex-FIRS boss lamented that the report by the newspaper maliciously attempted to portray a picture that he hurriedly left the country on 16 September after the “so-called suspicious approvals were made.”

“Again, nothing can be further from the truth. If I travelled out of the country on the 16 September, how then did I attend the handover ceremony with Mr. Zacch on the afternoon of Monday 18 September 2023?” he queried.

He explained that the handover ceremony was covered by the media, and can be cross-checked.

“It is disappointing to see the Cable, a revered online newspaper, attempt to sensationalise events that took place in the ordinary course of my work in office, making them seem as if they were done in bad faith,” his tweet read.

In another tweet, he said: “I want to categorically state that every decision I made within the time of my stay in office was within the ambit of the law and within the lawful powers I exercised then as Executive Chairman.”

“I inherited only N1.4 billion in the purse of the FIRS when I assumed office. I left N129 billion in the purse of the Service when I left,” he said.

Tax reform committee confirms N5bn allocation

Taiwo Oyedele, the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, on Friday, confirmed that N5 billion was allocated to his committee of which N4 billion had been transferred to the JTB.

The money, according to Mr Nami, was paid to the JTB to fund Mr Oyedele’s committee.

Mr Oyedele, in a statement on Friday, confirmed the allocation which he said was meant for a national “Data for Tax” project. But he said over N4 billion of the said funds transferred by the FIRS to the JTB for the committee’s work “is yet to be spent and very much intact in the JTB account.”

“We will be responsible, prudent and accountable with every naira of public funds we have been entrusted with,” the statement said.

He explained that the committee’s budget includes provisions for a national “Data for Tax” project which the JTB has been championing for over two years.

“The project was presented to the National Economic Council in 2022 and was meant to be funded by the federal government and the 36 states. However, it stalled due to lack of funds. Given the importance of the project to the effective reform of our tax system, it was included in the Committee’s budget,” the statement said.

It added that other items on the Committee’s budget, which it said was approved by the National Assembly, include setting up of offices for the Committee in Lagos and Abuja, payment of salaries for the full time staff engaged by the Committee.

They also include travels and other logistics for over 70 members representing more than 40 institutions and stakeholder groups mapped to six different subcommittees, more than 30 secretariat personnel and over 40 students across the country.

In addition to this, Mr Oyedele said the budget covered planned stakeholder engagements with various sectors and interest groups, as well as international engagements and understudy of some leading tax regimes around the world, and so on.

“The budget covers a period of one year being the lifespan of the Committee,” he added.

Mr Oyedele explained that his committee was not set up simply to produce reports and recommendations, but that it was also charged with the implementation of recommended and approved proposals which need to be funded.

“The committee’s mandate includes ensuring prudence and accountability in the management of our national resources. It will therefore be a contradiction for the same committee to be wasteful or reckless in its own affairs,” the statement said

Mr Oyedele said his committee worked on a volunteering basis and is only paid reasonable allowances to cover out-of-pocket expenses as they cannot afford to pay the commercial value for their time, skills and experience.

As the Chairman of the Committee, he said, despite working full-time on the assignment, he was not being paid a salary.

“All the expenses of the Committee are properly documented and available for audit. We collect receipts for fuel, stationeries, and virtually every naira that we spend to the extent possible,” he said.

