Naira gained significantly against the United States dollar on the Investors and Exporters (I&E) on Monday, data posted on the FMDQ website showed.

The naira opened sales at N784.91 on Monday and eventually closed at N756.94 per dollar, the data showed.

The rate represents a 2.43 per cent appreciation from N775.76 to a dollar the local unit exchanged last Friday.

Foreign exchange turnover significantly increased from the amount recorded in the previous session on Friday last week as forex supply climbed from $54.18 million to $67.21 million.

This signifies a 24.1 per cent increase from the amount posted in the previous session.

Within the business period, the naira experienced an intraday high of N651.00 and a low of N830.00 before closing at N756.94 per $1.

In the parallel market segment, the currency depreciated further on Monday.

Information gathered from the market revealed that the dollar was exchanged at N865 and above on Monday and sold at N870.00 per $1.

This is against the N860.00 and 865.00 mark the currency traded last week.

“The demand for the dollar has been high; that is why the price has been going up,” a black market dealer told PREMIUM TIMES Monday evening.

