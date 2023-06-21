The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) operating in Nigeria’s electricity supply industry generated N247.33 billion in revenue in the first quarters of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The bureau revealed this in its Nigeria Electricity Report detailing energy billed, revenue generated and customers by DisCos (Q1 2023).

The NBS said revenue collected by the Discos during the period was N247.33 billion from N232.32 billion in Q4 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the statistical office said revenue generated in the reference period rose by 20.81 per cent from N204.74 billion recorded in Q1 2022.

The report, released Wednesday, said total customer numbers in Q1 2023 stood at 11.27 million from 11.06 million in Q4 2022, showing an increase of 1.89 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, the NBS said customer numbers in Q1 2023 rose by 5.99 per cent from 10.63 million reported in Q1 2022.

Similarly, it said metered customers stood at 5.31 million in Q1 2023, indicating a growth of 3.61 per cent from 5.13 million recorded in the preceding quarter.

“On a year-on-year basis, this grew by 10.86 per cent from the figure reported in Q1 2022, which was 4.79 million.”

In addition, the bureau said estimated customers during the quarter were 5.96 million in Q1 2023, higher by 0.40 per cent from 5.93 million in Q4 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 1.99 per cent in Q1 2023 from 5.84 million in Q1 2022.

“Electricity supply was 5,852 (Gwh) in Q1 2023 from 5,611 (Gwh) in the previous quarter.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply declined by 1.74 per cent compared to 5,956 (Gwh) reported in Q1 2022,” the report said.

