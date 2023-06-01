Naira fell slightly against the United States dollar on the spot market to trade at N464.67 per dollar on Wednesday, data published by FMDQ, where forex rates are collated and traded officially showed.

According to the data, the naira opened at N464.10 per $1 but eventually settled at N464.67 at the close of business on Wednesday.

The rate implies a 0.04 per cent decrease from N464.50 per dollar it exchanged in the previous segment on Tuesday.

Before the close of the day’s sales, the domestic currency hit an intraday high of N460.00 and a low of N467.00 before settling at N464.67 on Wednesday.

Forex supply within the market segment within the business period stood at $163.74 million, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the naira recorded a significant gain in the unofficial market segment on Wednesday, currency dealers said.

According to currency dealers in Abuja, the dollar exchanged against the naira at N740.00 on Wednesday as against the range of N750.00 to N770.00 it was sold for last week.

The recent gain recorded in the unauthorised segment became more pronounced less than 72 hours after Nigeria’s newly sworn-in president, Bola Tinubu, during his inaugural speech on Monday, said the Central Bank must work towards a unified exchange rate.

Mr Tinubu also hinted that the country’s monetary policy needs thorough house cleaning, with a focus on the convergence of the nation’s multiple exchange rates.

“I’ve lost money this week,” a currency dealer in Uyo told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview, adding that the president’s comment has impacted the market significantly.

