The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued procedures on how individuals can set up a profile on the new digital financial literacy platform called SabiMONI.

Last week, the apex bank Deputy Governor, Aishah Ahmad, announced that the bank has developed the SabiMONI e-learning platform.

In a thread of tweets with image illustrations posted on its official Twitter page, the CBN enumerated step-by-step guidelines on how to register and participate in the financial tool learning process.

According to the apex bank, the first step is to log on to the SabiMONIe-Learning platform with any browser to begin registration and create an account by registering and filling in all required fields on the page.

After that, the CBN said the next step is to check email inbox/spam folder for a confirmation email and then click the confirmation link to verify the account.

Step-by-step guide to signing up for the SabiMONI Financial Literacy eLearning Platform… https://t.co/J96oqjmFqO pic.twitter.com/IrW2oGRp59 — Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) May 26, 2023

What should follow this is to fill in email/Username and password to log in and update user profile to have access to the platform, the CBN said.

The “SabiMoni” is an e-learning platform designed to train and provide people with up-to-date financial tools and resources at no cost.

Significance

During the launching ceremony of the digital financial tool, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, hinted that the SabiMONI platform is a declaration that the bank is determined to meet the target of 95 per cent financial inclusion by 2024.

#CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin #Emefiele, launched the Financial Literacy eLearning Platform, #SabiMONI, with the declaration that the Bank is determined to meet the target of 95% financial inclusion by 2024. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/sDcGRxVCUJ — Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) May 26, 2023

“#SabiMONI portal will serve as a repository of information not only for learners and trainers but also for researchers in the most effective manner,” he said.

#SabiMONI platform consists of 15 financial literacy modules, in a train-the-trainer model with the primary targets being the ‘Intermediaries Segment’ as identified by the National Financial Literacy Framework (NFLF) – Dir. Consumer Protection Department, Mrs. Rashida Monguno.4/5 pic.twitter.com/Bc2XUPHGGd — Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) May 26, 2023

On her part, the CBN Deputy Governor, Aishah Ahmad, said the SabiMONI portal will help the Bank reach more people and make them aware of the benefits of financial products and services.

She said it will increase the use of financial services, help customers make better financial decisions and further drive financial inclusion in the country.

Modules

The apex bank noted that the SabiMONI platform consists of 15 financial literacy modules.

In a train-the-trainer model, it said the primary targets are the ‘Intermediaries Segment’ as identified by the National Financial Literacy Framework (NFLF) Director of Consumer Protection Department, Rashida Monguno.

“Upon completion of the course, learners will qualify as Certified Financial Literacy Trainers (CFLT),” the bank said.

