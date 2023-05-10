The Nigerian Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML), a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Tuesday, commissioned 150 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) natural gas city gate facility in Ibefun, Ogun State.

The NNPCL disclosed this on Wednesday via its verified Twitter handle.

The project was launched in partnership with Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (TGNL).

According to NNPCL, the facility is expected to supply natural gas to industrial and commercial clusters in Ogun State and other surrounding neighbourhoods in Nigeria’s South-west region.

The Managing Director of NGML, Justin Ezeala, said the strategic move represents another effort by the NNPCL to pursue the federal government’s Decade of Gas by boosting access to affordable, sustainable and clean energy sources to support industrialisation, economic growth and development.

“Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun commissioned the facility, which is expected to supply natural gas to industrial and commercial clusters in Ogun State and other surrounding neighbourhoods in Nigeria’s South-West region,” the oil firm said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Axxela, a subsidiary of the TGNL, Bolaji Osunsanya, described the facility as a game-changing project that will offer cost-effective and sustainable energy to the businesses and industries within Ogun State and surrounding environs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

