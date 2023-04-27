Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Asue Ighodalo, immediate past chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group, as a non-executive chairman.

The company in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday said the appointment is effective from 1 May.

Mr Ighodalo’s appointment follows the retirement of Kolawole Jamodu as the chairman of the board on 30 April.

According to the notice signed by the company’s secretary, Uaboi Agbebaku, Mr Jamodu joined the board on 1 March 2006 and subsequently became the chairman effective 1 January 2008.

During that period, he led the board to oversee the company’s massive growth and transformation as well as its continuing leadership n the brewed product market, including acquisitions and mergers between 2011 and 2014, the company said.

According to the notification, Mr Ighodalo’s appointment was made at a board meeting held on 25 April in line with the company’s succession plan.

Mr Ighodalo joined the board effective 1 January 2022. He is a lawyer with more than 35 years of experience and a leading figure in corporate Nigeria. He sits on the boards of reputable organizations including Sterling Bank Plc and Levene Energy Group (both of which he chairs), as well as Okomu Oil Palm Plc.

He was appointed in October 2018 and left the NESG in November 2022, at the end of the 28th summit of the group.

