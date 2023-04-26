Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Pay TV company, Multichoice, has announced new rates for its DStv package offerings in Nigeria.

The new development comes a year after it announced and implemented a similar upward review of prices.

In an internal memo seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the company said new prices will apply to the DStv packages effective 1 May.

According to the memo, the premium package on DSTV will increase to N24,500 from N21,000, representing a 16.7 per cent rise.

Compact Plus which cost N14,250 before will now go for N16,600, an increase of 16.5 per cent while Compact will cost N10,500 instead of N9,000, representing an increase of 16.7 per cent.

Confam will cost N6,200 and no longer N5,300, an increase of 17.0 per cent while Yanga subscribers will pay N3,500 as against N2,950, an increase of 18.6 per cent.

The DStv Padi package will increase from N2,150 to N2,500, representing a 16.3 per cent rise.

Similarly, the GOtv Max package now costs N4,850, up from N4,150; while GOtv Jolli subscribers will now pay N3,300, up from its previous rate of N2,800.

The GOtv Jinja and GOtv Lite packages were also increased from N1,900 to N2,250 and from N900 to N1,100, respectively.

The firm blamed economic challenges in the operating environment for the increase.

“At MultiChoice Nigeria, our mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment accessible. Our key priority is to put our customer’s needs at the heart of everything we do.

“Due to the various economic challenges impacting our business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to continue delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

“MultiChoice acknowledges the difficult economic climate and thus kept the increase at the lowest possible point whilst ensuring sustainability and provision of quality services,” it said.

