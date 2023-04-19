Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Ayodele Lawal as sales director and a member of the management team, the company said Wednesday in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange.

Mr Lawal’s appointment follows the retirement of Uche Unigwe from the Company on attaining the mandatory retirement age.

According to the notice signed by the company’s secretary, Uaboi Agbebaku, the appointment is effective from 1 May.

Mr Lawal brings with him over 30 years of experience in brewing and sales functions, the company said, noting that he has held several senior sales roles in the company and the parent company – Heineken.

He started his career with the company in 1991 as a brewer and thereafter made a cross-functional move to Sales as a field sales manager, rising through the ranks to the position of regional business manager in central, west, Lagos, and Port Harcourt regions.

In 2017, he was seconded to Heineken Vietnam and later in the same year, he was appointed national sales manager BRANA (Heineken OpCo in Haiti) before becoming in 2018, the sales director for Haiti.

The disclosure said the new appointee returned to Nigeria in 2021 to take up the role of zonal business manager, North, and thereafter, the zonal business manager, West.

