The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday announced it has revised the methodology for the Labour Force Survey which produces the Unemployment Report in the country.

The statistics office disclosed this on Tuesday via its verified Twitter handle.

The NBS had in March 2021 reported that Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose to 33.3 per cent, translating to some 23.2 million people, the highest in at least 13 years and the second-highest rate in the world.

The figure jumped from 27.1 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2020 amidst Nigeria’s lingering economic crisis made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. The unemployment rate in the country has more than quadrupled since 2016 when the economy slipped into a recession.

In a statement on Tuesday, the bureau noted that the revision was to ensure alignment with international standards and best practices.

“We have revised the methodology for the Labour Force Survey which produces the Unemployment Report, to ensure alignment with international standards and best practices,” the NBS said.

As part of its commitment to transparency and accountability, the bureau said it will be actively engaging with the public over the next few weeks, to explain the changes and their impact on the Labour Force Survey Results.

“We invite everyone to visit our website at nigerianstat.gov.ng and our social media handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube to stay updated on these developments and all our other activities.

“We believe that providing accurate and timely information is essential for evidence-based decision-making, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering reliable data to our stakeholders. We thank you for your continued support,” it said.

In April 2021, Nigeria’s Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, claimed that the World Bank questioned the methodology employed by the NBS to generate its employment statistics.

He added that he had on several occasions queried the employment statistics released by the NBS.

“We have a virtual meeting of the national economic advisory council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow (Thursday). The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform to the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such (an) employment Index.” Mr Ngige said.

But the NBS dismissed Mr Ngige’s claim, adding that the World Bank never questioned its methodology.

