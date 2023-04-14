Fidelity Bank received two applications from investors looking to acquire approximately 3.04 billion shares by way of a private placement, the lender said Friday.

The development sets the scene for the bank to raise about N14 billion in fresh capital.

The bank opened the window for investors to subscribe between 22 and 23 February, during which only two applications were found to be valid, accepted and duly processed.

While the first application was for 287.4 million shares, the second was for about 2.75 billion units.

One hundred per cent subscribed, the private placement was priced at N4.60 per share.

“The Securities & Exchange Commission (‘‘SEC’’ or ‘‘Commission’’) has cleared the Basis of Allotment stated above as well as this announcement,” Fidelity Bank said in a regulatory filing.

“CSCS accounts of successful allottees will be credited with shares allotted, not later than Friday, May 05, 2023,” it added.

Iron Global Markets acted as the issuing house for the transaction.

Fidelity Bank is aspiring to join the rank of tier-1 bank by 2025, one of the pet projects of CEO Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who first revealed the plan shortly after she took office two years ago.

To ramp up its assets, the lender entered a pact with Union Bank last year to buy the latter’s United Kingdom unit.

The current capital raise move is hoped to strengthen its credentials to number among banks with top-tier capital, a group comprising FBN Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Access Holdings and Zenith Bank.

