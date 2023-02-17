Transcorp Hotels has announced the appointment of Udechukwu Osakwe as a non-executive director in the company.
Mr Osakwe’s appointment takes effect from 17 February.
A statement by the company said Mr Osakwe worked as a project accountant on a couple of projects assisted by the World Bank under the Nigeria State Health Investment Project of the Federal Ministry of Health.
He has profound experience in management consultancy and financial management operations in the public sector through the Federal Ministry of Health as well as in the private sector.
Mr Osakwe is expected to fill the position vacated by Alexander Adeyemi, who recently left the organisation.
With experience spanning more than three decades, the new official last worked in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (Treasury House), Abuja, according to a note by Transcorp Hotels posted on the Nigerian Exchange Thursday.
“Mr Udechukwu Obi Osakwe is an accountant by profession, holds a B.S.C in Accountancy from Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), Enugu and MBA in Finance from the University of Nigeria (Enugu,” the company said.
He has worked with organisations like Global Fund, the World Bank, African Development Bank and GAVI.
